Mysuru: Over 22,000 brave early morning chill to participate in Yogathon

A sea of over 22,000 people flew to Race Course premises in Mysuru on Sunday morning for Yogathon hosted on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav and birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda.

Misty weather with temperature touching 17 degrees didn't deter the spirit of neither 9-year-old Pranav S G from Saathgalli B zone nor 76-year-old R Srinivasa from Vijaynagar first stage who rushed as early as 6am, and stretched their yoga mats and performed yoga from 8am to 8.57am at the backdrop of Chamundi hill.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Dr K V Rajendra, Mysuru city Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, Zilla Panchayat CEO, B R Poornima, Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar, ADC Lokanath, District Ayush officer Dr Pushpa and others joined them. Also MLA S A Ramadas, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy mayor G Roopa and others too joined them.

Yoga federation of Mysuru head Srihari, Yoga Guru P N Ganesh Kumar led them and guided them.

The event had the same Yoga protocol followed for international yoga day and they performed simple yoga exercises.

Rajendra said, "While Mysuru is known for its Yoga culture, after the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in International Yoga day event in Mysuru last year, the tourism in the city is further boosted and the people coming to learn yoga here has increased. Yoga helps to keep a society health."

He added that among over 37,000 people registered in Mysuru, over 22,000 people participated in the event.

Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that they plan to introduce yoga for good health of police men and also to overcome stress. MLA S A Ramdas said that they plan to invite Baba Ramadev for international Yoga day 2023 in Mysuru, and host mass yoga with 1.5 lakh participants.

Only the registered participants were allowed with QR code scanning for Yogathon.

Yogathon was hosted in 35 places in all the districts of the state simultaneously at the same time. The state government is aiming to enter the Guinness World Records, with the participation of 5 lakh people from across the state.

The event was hosted by state and central departments of sports and youth empowerment, and central departments of Ayush and Culture along with National Service Scheme, Nehru Yuva Kendra, district administration and Zilla Panchayat and Karnataka Yoga sports associations.