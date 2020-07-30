Mysuru police arrests two people over murder case

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 30 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 11:50 ist
Representative image.
City police arrested two persons in connection with a murder case.
 
The Police arrested Kiran of Subash Nagar in the city and Dilip of K R Pet taluk in Mandya. The police arrest them from the sub-urban bus stand.
 
A police officer said that the duo killed a person named Darshan by stabbing on July 28, near the vegetable market in Hebbal. The decease was working as a commission agent for the parlours. 
 
The officer said there was a misunderstanding between the deceased and the accused and thus, Kiran and Dilip killed Darshan.
 
The duo is under judicial custody.

