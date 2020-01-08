Mysuru Police chalk out plan to reduce road mishaps

Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Ryshyanth on Wednesday said that the district police are taking suitable measures to reduce the rate of fatal accidents in the district.

The SP was addressing the callers of a phone-in programme organised by Deccan Herald-Prajavani. He said, compared to 2018, the rate of fatal accidents has reduced by 23% in the district. As per the guidelines of the Karnataka High Court, the cases of accidents must be reduced by 10% every year. The callers from K R Nagar, H D Kote, and other parts alleged lack of parking space in the towns. Ryshyanth also highlighted the measures taken to streamline the traffic in the district.

Apart from traffic woes, callers brought out issues of sand mining, theft and illegal sale of alcohol.

The SP said the Police are booking cases against the owners of the vehicles which are used for illegal sand transportation. "Owner of the vehicle will be arrested and the bank guarantee amount to release the vehicle has been doubled. If the vehicle values Rs 2 lakh, then the owner must deposit Rs 4 lakh to get the vehicle released," the SP said.

He assured the callers that all the issues would be addressed.

