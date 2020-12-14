Mysuru Police intensify security at bus stands as services resume

As some KSRTC buses began services, City police deputed additional men at KSRTC bus stands to ensure safety of the buses as well as the passengers.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, who inspected security arrangements at the bus stand in the city, reaffirmed that people should use public transport without fear. The police have taken measures to abet any untoward incidents.

As many as 15 buses left Mysuru to other cities under Police security.

The Commissioner also warned of stringent action against any troublemongers.

The Commissioner also said that complaints were registered against private operators of taxis, buses and autorickshaws for misusing the situation. The police have deputed men at taxi, autorickshaw and private bus stands to ensure that commuters are not overcharged.

With relaxation in the protest launched by KSRTC personnel, bus services in the district as well as city have slowly resumed.

The buses were coming to bus stands and ferrying passengers.