Mysuru Police personnel strive to keep public off roads

Mysuru Police personnel strive to keep public off roads

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 24 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 12:48 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo/Raju Gavali)

With the Government enforcing curfew across Karnataka to combat COVID-19, police department personnel are on their toes to ensure the public stays indoors and does not venture out unnecessarily.

In Mandya, it was enforced totally with the shops downing their shutters. People also preferred to stay at home. A few, who were seen riding two-wheelers, were warned by the police and sent back.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Four checkposts have been set up and no vehicles are allowed to enter or exit from Mysuru and Mandya at a checkpost in Srirangapatna. Most of the travellers cited health reasons for the travel. But they were not allowed by the police, thus creating confusion at the place. There was a long queue of vehicles to enter and exit Mandya District at the point.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In Hassan, people had not taken the curfew seriously and were on the roads as usual. Deputy Commissioner R Girish has called for an emergency meeting.

In Chamarajanagar, people chose to stay indoors. Only shops selling essential items were open. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 