Mysuru Police personnel strive to keep public off roads

With the Government enforcing curfew across Karnataka to combat COVID-19, police department personnel are on their toes to ensure the public stays indoors and does not venture out unnecessarily.

In Mandya, it was enforced totally with the shops downing their shutters. People also preferred to stay at home. A few, who were seen riding two-wheelers, were warned by the police and sent back.

Four checkposts have been set up and no vehicles are allowed to enter or exit from Mysuru and Mandya at a checkpost in Srirangapatna. Most of the travellers cited health reasons for the travel. But they were not allowed by the police, thus creating confusion at the place. There was a long queue of vehicles to enter and exit Mandya District at the point.

In Hassan, people had not taken the curfew seriously and were on the roads as usual. Deputy Commissioner R Girish has called for an emergency meeting.

In Chamarajanagar, people chose to stay indoors. Only shops selling essential items were open.