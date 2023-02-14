Mysuru police raid houses of 76 rowdy-sheeters

The Mysuru city police raided the houses of 76 rowdy-sheeters in Mysuru city on Tuesday morning following the directions of Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth.

The raids, which began at around 5 am and concluded at around 8 am, were led by DCPs M Muthturaj and S Jahnavi among others.

Later, Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth addressed the rowdy-sheeters at a rowdy parade held at Hebbal Police Station. He warned them to restrain themselves from rowdyism. He even advised some of the rowdy-sheeters to cut their long hair, change their attitude, and dress decently.

According to DCP M Muthuraj, all the 76 rowdy-sheeters were produced before the executive magistrate. They signed a bond of security to ensure peace and good behaviour, under section 110 of CRPC (the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973). The police even plan to extern 10 to 15 of them.

Recently, the city police had raided the houses of 46 rowdy-sheeters, and had externed seven of them from the city. There are 956 rowdy-sheeters in Mysuru, according to Muthuraj.

He said that raids were part of a continuous process to ensure law and order in the city. He added that the raids were conducted as a precautionary measure ahead of the legislative elections.

