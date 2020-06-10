Mysuru police recovers 20 missing bullets from river Kapila

The police recovered 20 missing bullets from river Kapila in Nanjangud.

It has to be noted that as many as 50 bullets were missing from T Narasipura Police station and the station writer Krishnegowda is the prime accused in the case.

The bullets of .303 rifle had gone missing from T Narsipur police station, recently.

In a bid to escape from the case, the writer had made a fake suicide attempt by jumping into Kapila river.

Following the incident, the police interrogated the writer, who confessed to the crime. During the investigation, the writer said he disposed of the bullets in the river. The police with the help of divers recovered 20 bullets.

It has to be noted that as many as two police personnel, including Krishnegowda, were suspended.