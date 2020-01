Mysuru is ranked ninth position in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 League Quarter II. The city is participating in the contest under the one lakh to 10 lakh population category. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the ranking.

The Swatch Survekshan League 2020 Quarter II was held between April 19 and June 19. Mysuru was in the 22nd position during the first quarter. The main survey will be held from January 4.