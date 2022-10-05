Mysuru ready for Jamboo Savari, Vijaya Yatre at Mysore Palace

Mysore Palace and the whole city is geared up for the 'Vijayadashami' procession ('Jamboo Savari'), on Wednesday, which will bring the curtains down on the 10-day 'Nada Habba Dasara 2022'.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile royal family, took out the 'Vijaya Yatre' on the Palace premises after the tradition of 'Vajramushti Kalaga' by the Jattis of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru and Channapatna, near Savari Thotti.

The 'Kalaga' ended a few seconds after blood spurted out on the head of one of the 'Jattis'.

Yaduveer, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Adyaveer watched the 'Kalaga' after which the 'Vijayayatre' was held.

Yaduveer visited the goddess Bhuvaneshwari Temple on the Palace premises and performed puja to the Banni tree, which is a custom on the 'Vijayadashami' day.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will perform puja to Nandi Dhwaja during the auspicious time between 2:36 pm and 2:50 pm.

'Jamboo Savari'' will be launched between 5:07 pm and 5:18 pm.

Dasara jumbo Abhimanyu and team are ready for the 'Jamboo Savari', which comprises nine elephants.

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at Mysuru Palace and surrounding areas and CCTV cameras have been placed at vantage points.