Mysuru reports 645 new Covid-19 cases

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 01:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mysuru district reported 645 new Covid cases on Friday. With this, the total has increased to 65,456.

There are 5,027 active cases in the district.

Four deaths were reported in a day, taking the death toll to 1,140.

Hassan reported eight deaths on Friday. The positive cases were 244 and the total positive is 34,050. There are 3,163 active cases and 519 deaths reported so far.

Chamarajanagar district reported 245 cases, taking the total to 8,757. There are 1,129 active cases. With two deaths reported on the day, the death toll stands at 121.

