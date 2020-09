A 66-year-old doctor, who was also a Covid-19 warrior died of the same infection in a private hospital, in Mysuru, on Tuesday.

Dr Venkatesh of Bokkalli in Nanjangud taluk, was working on contract basic at urban health care centrw in Nanjangud.

He tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back and was isolated at a private hospital in the city.

Venkatesh along with his two sons and wife residing at Pragathi Layout in Nanjangud.