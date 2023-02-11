Mysuru school team among Wipro Earthian award winners

The Wipro Earthian awards 2022 were announced on Saturday with 20 teams from various schools across the country winning the award for innovative ideas.

The winning team includes one from Mysore. A team of students from Kautilya Vidyalaya from Mysore won the award for their idea on the water theme.

It was the 12th edition of the Wipro Earthian awards and it received over 1,200 project entries. An independent jury selected 20 winning and 20 shortlisted entries among them.

The Wipro Climate Challenge for college students was launched in 2022 and had more than 2,000 entries, out of which five teams were selected for the winning startup ideas.

The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity, waste, and water through a combination of activity-based learning programmes and written essays.

Rishad Premji, executive chairman of Wipro Limited and Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation, felicitated the winning teams with certificates and cash prizes.

They will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro’s sustainability partners through collaborative programmes that will enable a deeper understanding of issues critical to sustainability.