Mysuru spent over Rs 5 crore for Dasara celebrations

Mysuru spent over Rs 5 crore for Dasara celebrations

The state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 15:53 ist
Illuminated Mysuru Palace during the Dasara Celebration in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

The Mysuru district administration has spent Rs 5.42 crore for the Dasara celebration, the expenditure list released by Minister S T Somasheka on Monday stated.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore and the authorities have spent Rs 5.42 crore to celebrate Dasara.

The district administration has given Rs 50 lakh each to Chamarajanagar and Mandya and Rs 20 lakh for Hassan for the Dasara celebration, it said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
Dasara
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

 