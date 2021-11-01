Mysuru spent over Rs 5 crore for Dasara celebrations

The Mysuru district administration has spent Rs 5.42 crore for the Dasara celebration, the expenditure list released by Minister S T Somasheka on Monday stated.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore and the authorities have spent Rs 5.42 crore to celebrate Dasara.

The district administration has given Rs 50 lakh each to Chamarajanagar and Mandya and Rs 20 lakh for Hassan for the Dasara celebration, it said.

