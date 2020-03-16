Mysuru to get 5,000 litre ice cream plant: MYMUL MD

The Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited (MYMUL) Managing Director, D Ashok said that all the Nandini milk parlours in Mysuru district would be upgraded into a stainless steel or optic fibre structure in the next three years. The tender process has been initiated in this regard.

Participating in the DH-PV phone-in programme here on Monday, Ashok said, "There are also plans to establish a 5,000 litre state-of-the-art ice cream plant in 2020-21. A Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP) technology would be adopted to increase the shelf life of the sweets produced by the Mymul from the byproduts of the milk."

The Mymul has also taken all measures to supply 35,000 litre Nandini brand milk in Chennai market and the demand has been growing.