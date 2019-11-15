Mysuru to host event on International Yoga Day '20: Min

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday assured of organising International Yoga Day 2020 event in Mysuru. He also said, he would try to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event.

Naik assured during inaugural ceremony of International conference, Yoga for Heart care, here. The Minister assured of organising the Y-Day in Mysuru, also Yoga hub, following the request from Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

The MP, in his address said, the city has been organising Yoga in a significant manner and also entered Guinness book of world record. "We have been inviting Modi for the celebration from last few years but, we could not get him."