Mysuru Zilla Panchayat chief’s car driver murdered

Sunil (25), a car driver of Zilla Panchayat president Parimala Shyam, was attacked by lethal weapons, at Antharasanthe village in H D Kote taluk, on Saturday night. Sunil, who received serious injuries collapsed on the spot. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Mysuru, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police have arrested the accused Ravi, 40. According to Police, Ravi has confessed to the crime. It is alleged that illegal affair was the reason behind the murder.

Beechanahalli Police, have registered a case.