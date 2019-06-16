Mysuru zoo to get four Asiatic lions

The Mysuru zoo will get four Asiatic lions under its animal exchange programme from a zoo in Gujarat soon.

The Mysuru zoo authorities will bring two pairs of lion from the Sakkarbaug zoo, Junagadh, in Gujarat. The zoo will send a pair of hippopotamuses and Indian Gaurs in return.

Sakkarbaug Zoo has bred several lions and also releasing them into forest as the numbers increased. The authorities of Mysuru zoo and Zoo Authority of Karnataka had visited Sakkarbaug Zoo recently. The authorities are completing the formalities to exchange the animals.

Earlier too, Mysuru zoo had received lions from Gujarat.

A seven-year-old Asiatic lioness Ranitha died due to injuries at the zoo in December 2017. Ranitha was brought from Sakkarbaugh zoo in 2016.