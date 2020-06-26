Mysuru's Chamundi Devi temple closed for Ashada Friday

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:52 ist

It's a simple but significant Ashada Friday as the doors of Chamundeshwar Devi temple atop Chamundi Hill near Mysuru remain closed for devotees.

The entry for devotees was banned following the Covid-19 outbreak. Temple priests performed rituals and puja for the deity before 7.30 am.

Previously Ashada masa was celebrated in a grand manner and lakhs of devotees used to throng the hill for the Devi's darshana. The police and district administration had to make elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

Temple was closed to devotees 100 year ago due to plague:

Interestingly, no devotees were allowed to the temple during Ashada masa exactly a century ago. According to sources, the temple was closed 100 years back due to the outbreak of the plague.

Mysuru
Chamundeshwari temple
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

