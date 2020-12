The popular Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, has created a record by collecting Rs 1.98 crore, in the last 45 days. The counting of offering boxes was held on Thursday.

The counting of 31 boxes was held, and in all, Rs 1,98,47,290 cash, 77 grams of gold, 5.7 kg silver and 16 foreign currencies were collected.

Around 25 employees of Bank of Baroda, Nanjangud branch, and 150 women of Self Help Groups took part in the counting.