Navaratri celebrations commence at Mysuru Palace with 'Khasagi Durbar'

The Navaratri celebrations at the Mysuru Palace commenced with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, performing 'Khasagi Durbar'.

The rituals commenced at 6 am by installing the idol of a lion to the golden throne at the auspicious muhurtham between 6.15 am and 6.30 am.

'Kankana' was tied to Yaduveer in an auspicious muhurtham between 7.45 am and 8.15 am. Later, puja and other rituals were performed.

Yaduveer performed ascending the golden throne amid the chanting of vedic hymns.

He will perform 'Khasagi Durbar' on all days during Navaratri.