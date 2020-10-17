Navaratri celebrations commence at Mysuru Palace with 'Khasagi Durbar'

Navaratri celebrations commence at Mysuru Palace

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed ascending the golden throne amid the chanting of Vedic hymns

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 17 2020, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 13:24 ist
The rituals commenced at 6 am by installing the idol of a lion to the golden throne at the auspicious muhurtham. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Navaratri celebrations at the Mysuru Palace commenced with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, performing 'Khasagi Durbar'.

The rituals commenced at 6 am by installing the idol of a lion to the golden throne at the auspicious muhurtham between 6.15 am and 6.30 am.

'Kankana' was tied to Yaduveer in an auspicious muhurtham between 7.45 am and 8.15 am. Later, puja and other rituals were performed.

Yaduveer performed ascending the golden throne amid the chanting of vedic hymns.

He will perform 'Khasagi Durbar' on all days during Navaratri.

 

 

Mysuru Palace
Karnataka
Mysuru
Navratri

