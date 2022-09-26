Navaratri is an expression to honour women power: Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu said that Navaratri is an expression of honour to women power. “A woman is the embodiment of love, affection, care and sacrifice. But she takes the form of Durga against injustice, adharma and ego. Thus, women are worshipped in nine forms during the festival,” she said.

Murmu is the first President to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara', which has a heritage of 412 years. 'Mysuru Dasara' was started by the Wadiyar kings of the Yadu dynasty. Earlier, in 1992, the then President Shankar Dayal Sharma had launched the 'Jamboo Savari', the last leg of the 'Mysuru Dasara'.

Murmu offered floral tributes to the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, placed in a silver chariot, near Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Monday morning, during ‘Vrischika’ lagna. She was offered a silver mantapa with an idol of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi placed in it as a memento.

The celebration of Mysuru Dasara was scaled down during 2020 and 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the ‘state festival’ is being celebrated on a bigger scale, compared to earlier years.

Murmu said Karnataka has a long history of empowerment of women. “There were 35 poets or 'vachanakarthis' in the 12th century when Basaveshwara, Allamaprabhu and Akkamahadevi propagated devotion, democracy, equality and women empowerment through Anubhava Mantapa, where discussion was held on spirituality and society. Rani Abbakka, Rani Channamma and Onake Obavva fought against foreign invaders. Even now, women have made achievements in various fields. However, women should be provided more opportunities and should be empowered for a better society,” she said.

Pointing out that some sections of the people have suffered a lot due to heavy rains and floods, Murmu said, the Karnataka government has been providing adequate relief to the affected, but more should be done for their welfare.

“In many sectors, Karnataka is excelling. Karnataka has attracted over half, 53%, of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the hardware and software sector in the year 2021-22. Even on the innovation index of Niti Aayog, Karnataka tops the list. Karnataka has achieved 100% enrollment in primary education and 100% connectivity under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY),” the President said.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karndlaje, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar and District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar were present on the occasion.

The festival will end with the ‘Jamboo Savari’ from Mysuru Palace and the torch light parade at Bannimantapa on October 5, the Vijayadashami day.

President’s words in Kannada attract applause

Two sentences of Murmu, in Kannada, as part of her inaugural speech of 'Mysuru Dasara', attracted applause.

Murmu said: “Devi Chamundeshwarige nanna manapurvaka namaskaragalu. Ella sahodara sahodariyarige nanna hrudayapurvaka namaskaragalu”, meaning ‘hearty salutations to Goddess Chamundeshwari and to all brothers and sisters’. Besides, she recited a Sanskrit sloka, in praise of Chamundeshwari and other Shakti goddesses.

The President said, our sages and also people united the society through the celebration of festivals. “Mysuru Dasara is a jewel in the crown of Indian culture. Karnataka is in the forefront, when it comes to unity in diversity. While there are Jain and Buddhist monuments and legacy here, Adi Shankaracharya founded the Sharadha Peetha at Shringeri. Kalaburgi promoted Sufi culture,” she said.