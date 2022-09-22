NIA raids house of former Mysuru PFI chief

The personnel of the NIA conducted the raid with the support of Mysuru Police

Sathish Kumar T R
  • Sep 22 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the house of the former Mysuru district president of the Popular Front of India (PFI) Mohammed Khaleemullah in Shanthi Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday morning as part of the nation-wide crackdown on the organisation.

The personnel of the NIA conducted the raid with the support of Mysuru Police. 

Khaleemullah was taken into custody for inquiry. He was later taken to Bengaluru.

The NIA team also searched the office of the PFI at Udayagiri and seized some documents. Members and leaders of the PFI staged a protest in front of Narasimharaja Police Station in the city.

National Investigation Agency
Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

