NIA raids house of former Mysuru PFI chief

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the house of the former Mysuru district president of the Popular Front of India (PFI) Mohammed Khaleemullah in Shanthi Nagar in Mysuru on Thursday morning as part of the nation-wide crackdown on the organisation.

The personnel of the NIA conducted the raid with the support of Mysuru Police.

Also read — Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raid offices across states, 100 cadres held

Khaleemullah was taken into custody for inquiry. He was later taken to Bengaluru.

The NIA team also searched the office of the PFI at Udayagiri and seized some documents. Members and leaders of the PFI staged a protest in front of Narasimharaja Police Station in the city.