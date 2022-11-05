NIA team arrests former district secretary of PFI in Mysuru

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning.
Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested.
It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak
Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar
More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact
Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage
Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny
A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy
How to make your balcony cosy