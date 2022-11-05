NIA team arrests ex-district secretary of PFI in Mysuru

NIA team arrests former district secretary of PFI in Mysuru

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 15:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning. 

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested. 

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
PFI

What's Brewing

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

How to make your balcony cosy

How to make your balcony cosy

 