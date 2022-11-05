NIA team arrests former district secretary of PFI in Mysuru

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning.

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested.

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September.