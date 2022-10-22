No role in circular to seek donations in Karnataka government schools, says B C Nagesh

Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh on Saturday said that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a donation of Rs 100 every month from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The donations are meant to develop the infrastructure of the school, adjust the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers and others.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.