No shortcuts to success in life, says hotelier

Ravi Shastri, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Charitable Trust, said, malpractice is not possible in life.

He spoke during the inaugural session of Deccan Herald-Prajavani Vidyarthi Sambhrama’, organised in association with Mysuru Hotel Owners Association (MHOA), at Mathru Mandali PU College, here, on Thursday.

He said that exams in schools and colleges are not the end of life. Deccan Herald-Prajavani Vidyarthi Sambhrama’ is a monthly event for students, to spread the ‘Joy of Learning’ and ‘Happy Exams’ among students. Hotel Shastri Paradise is the sponsor of the event and Shoe World, Ramaswamy Circle, is the co-sponsor.

“Education is a gateway to a good life. Some students look for short-cuts to get through exams. But, such malpractice is not possible in life. One has to prove oneself genuinely to become successful,” he noted.

Honorary secretary of MHOA A R Ravindra Bhat said, ambience, environment and surroundings are not problems if a student has an interest in studies.

“Each individual has a capacity and education should help one to explore it. Based on the capacity, the students should chart their path to success,” he said.

Singer M R Roopashree said that students should keep away from gadgets to excel in life. “To be successful in life, one should be educated and wise. One should not be afraid of tests and exams. They are just tools to assess strengths and weaknesses in a subject. They should, in fact, help a student to study well,” she said.

Alumni of the institution and hotelier Jayaprakash recalled his school days and mentioned the contribution of his teachers in moulding his personality. President of Mathru Mandali Vijayalakshmi Urs, joint secretary Vani Prasad, and H A Amarnath of Shoe World were present.