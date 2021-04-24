Non-Covid patients find it tough to get hospital beds

Non-Covid patients find it tough to get hospital beds in Mysuru

Ravikumar has injuries on his head and his son on his leg

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Non-Covid patients are finding it difficult to get beds in hospitals in Mysuru as a majority of the hospitals have reserved beds for Covid-19 patients.

The road accident victims had to face hardship to get beds in the city on Saturday. Ravikumar, 40 and his son Varun, 10, of Horatoravalli in H D Kote taluk, sustained injuries in a hit-and-run case and the duo had to run pillar to post to get admission in hospitals in the city.

Ravikumar has injuries on his head and his son on his leg. Initially, the victims were taken to a government hospital in H D Kote where the doctors referred them to K R Hospital in Mysuru claiming there were no beds.

Even in K R Hospital, the doctors denied admission claiming a shortage of beds. The victims visited several private hospitals but failed to get beds.

However, the victims’ relatives got in touch with H D Kote Taluk Health Officer Dr Ravikumar who arranged a bed in K R Hospital.

On condition of anonymity, a doctor at K R Hospital said that the higher officials had directed to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients.

