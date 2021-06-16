Not a time for change in leadership: B C Patil

Patil also said that Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar must clear his stand rather than creating confusion

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 16 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 15:19 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Agriculture Minister V C Patil has said that this is not the right time for a change in leadership.

The Minister told reporters that at this time when there is a Covid-19 pandemic, it is not right for a signature campaign demanding a change in leadership. Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will conduct a meeting of the ministers in Bengaluru and all the issues will be resolved there, he said.

Also read: It’s true some want B S Yediyurappa gone as Karnataka CM, says Eshwarappa

He also denied the allegation of Minister K S Eshwarappa that 17 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress, who joined BJP created confusion in the party. "Such question will not arise at this time. Eshwarappa has been supporting us since the beginning," he said.

Patil also said that Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar must clear his stand rather than creating confusion.

