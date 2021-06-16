Not a time for change in leadership: B C Patil

Karnataka Agriculture Minister V C Patil has said that this is not the right time for a change in leadership.

The Minister told reporters that at this time when there is a Covid-19 pandemic, it is not right for a signature campaign demanding a change in leadership. Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will conduct a meeting of the ministers in Bengaluru and all the issues will be resolved there, he said.

He also denied the allegation of Minister K S Eshwarappa that 17 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress, who joined BJP created confusion in the party. "Such question will not arise at this time. Eshwarappa has been supporting us since the beginning," he said.

Patil also said that Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar must clear his stand rather than creating confusion.