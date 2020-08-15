Not decided about Dasara, says Somashekar

No discussion has been held on the celebration of Mysuru Dasara, as the state is reeling under Covid-19 and floods, said District in charge Minister S T Somashekar.

The government’s priority is to tackle Covid-19 and to compensate the flood-hit victims. It has not yet decided about the Dasara celebrations.

“I have not discussed with the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about it,” Somashekar said and added that it would be discussed in the upcoming session.

Bengaluru clash

Commenting on the recent violence in Bengaluru, the minister said, that the state government has taken the issue seriously and is planning to confiscate the property of the people, who damaged public property during the clash.