Now, buy or sell sheep sans middlemen on this app

The Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation Limited (KSWDCL) has developed a digital marketing platform, to bridge the gap between sellers and buyers of sheep.

The corporation has developed a mobile app which can be used to sell and buy sheep.

The application was officially launched on January 22 and has been receiving good response from beneficiaries. The app was developed in collaboration with NCDEX e Markets Limited (NeML).

KSWDCL officials have been holding a series of training programmes for stakeholders to promote the application.

In Mysuru, they imparted training to more than 180 farmers and other stakeholders on August 20.

The farmers should upload the details of the number of sheep, their breed, age, gender, location and live weight. The farmers can also upload photos of the animals. The farmer can fix the price of the sheep.

Messages will be sent to all registered consumers once the farmers complete the process of uploading details, said an officer.

Satyanarayan, a farmer from Yemmekoppalu in Hunsur taluk of the district, said the mobile application has huge benefits for farmers.

“However, the process of registration for the application is slightly complicated. The authorities must simplify the system. We have to give details of our Aaadhar card, phone number and others,” he said.

According to Poornananda, assistant director, KSWDCL, the application has huge benefits for farmers as well as buyers.

“It is an attempt to prepare the farmers for a digital world. The farmers cannot make cash transactions. The payment should be digital mode,” he said.

“The app has huge benefits. It prevents farmers from selling the animals at throwaway prices. It avoids cheating by middlemen. In many cases, the farmers are cheated with counterfeit currency notes. The digital mode of payment will end such frauds,” he said.