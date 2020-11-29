Now, make complaints to Cesc on Whatsapp

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mysuru,
  Nov 29 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 00:21 ist

As the toll free electricity helpline 1912, is out of order due to technical issue, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC),has provided the consumers alternate numbers to register their complaints.

The consumers can register their complaints by calling, 94489 84777, 94489 94888 or 94489 94999. They can also send an sms the word 'CESC' to 56263 and 92205 92205. Through whatsapp number 9448994999, online via website www.cescmysorepgrs.com., cesc mobile app, email id ceschelpline.gmail.com, Facebook @cescmysore and twitter @cescmysore.

The list of service station and officers' mobile numbers is also available at cesc website www.cescmysore.org/contact-us.

Once the 1912 technical issue is resolved, the same would be notified in the newspapers, according to the press release.

