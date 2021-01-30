Now, robot to help clean underground drainage in Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 30 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has adopted the latest technology for clearing underground drainage (UGD), which had become a big challenge.  

Mysuru is the first city in Karnataka to use ‘Bandicoot Robot’ for cleaning the UGD system.

MCC commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the civic body had procured the robot from Pune.

“Technicians from Pune will impart training to the pourakarmikas in Mysuru,” he said.

The robot will start operating soon and Minister for Urban Development Byarathi Basavaraj is expected to inaugurate the unit. According to MCC officials, with the robot, maintenance of UGD will become easy and there is no need for manual scavenging. The new system will also help for Swachh Survekshan 2021. 

The sensor helps the unit measure the dimensions of the manhole, material and chemicals inside it, besides humidity and temperature. The unit, costing Rs 39 lakh, desilts the UGD and remove blockages.

Mysuru City Corporation
Karnataka
underground drainage

