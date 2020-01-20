NSG commando team in Mysuru

A 100-member team of National Security Guards has arrived in the city for bolstering security measures in the tourist centre and to demonstrate the preparedness of the elite force to tackle any exigency in the region.

The annual maintenance of the Mysuru Palace will be taken up on January 20 and the NSG commandos are expected to give suggestions and directions for improving the security at the place. It is also said that the commandos may visit Mysuru airport. According to sources from the Palace Board, the team of commandos reached Mysuru two days ago and interacted with the officials and engineers of the Palace Board. However, additional information was not available.

A top police officer said that the NSG commando team was in Mysuru to provide training to the officials of a few important government departments and local administration, in case of terrorist activities. It is a normal procedure. However, the police department has no information on the whereabouts of the NSG team and the places of demonstration.

Training will be imparted to the officials of district administration, police, fire and emergency services, health department on the steps to be taken in case of terrorist activities in the district. They will also be trained on how to co-operate with the NSG team. No other information is available, the officer said.