Old Mysuru region to get its first Sainik School

The old Mysuru region will soon get its first Sainik School and fourth in the state.

It will be the only Sainik School in Karnataka to be run by an NGO. This will be the second Sainik School in South Karnataka.

Viveka School of Excellence (VSOE) at Saragur in the Mysuru district will now be recognised as a Sainik School and it will be called as VSOE-Sainik School.

VSOE has received approval as a new Sainik School by the Sainik School Society (SSS), Union Ministry of Defence.

VSOE, Saragur, is a unit of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and was started in 2002 to provide quality education to rural and tribal children.

It was the first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school in Saragur and erstwhile undivided H D Kote taluk.

SVYM education head S Praveen Kumar said VSOE-Sainik School will provide admission to 60 students for class 6.

Among them, 24 seats will be allotted through the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) 2022 (all-India quota) and the remaining 60% (36) of the seats will be for existing students of VSOE in class 6, selected through a written test.

Air Commodore (Retd) R N Jayasimha, director, SVYM, said the main aim of VSOE-Sainik School is to motivate the students to join the armed forces and be an inspiration to the citizens.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh will inaugurate VSOE-Sainik School will be inaugurated at 10.30 am in Saragar on September 3.

Swami Bodhamayananda, president of Ramakrishna Mutt, Hyderabad, Bagadi Gautam, Deputy Commissioner, and Colonel G Kannan, principal of Sainik School Kodagu, will be present on the occasion.

Sainik Schools are located presently in Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kodagu districts.