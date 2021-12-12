Omicron scare once again affect tourism sector in Mysuru

The Omicron scare appears to have affected the tourism and hospitality industry in the region creating concerns for stakeholders. The industry had picked up and almost returned to normalcy in the last two months in Mysuru region.

The stakeholders feel that the new restrictions to contain fresh cases will affect the Christmas and new year celebrations.

"We are opposed to the move to impose a night curfew," said Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayan Gowda.

"There is no need for night curfew. The elections were conducted with the involvement of hundreds of people. Large gatherings were permitted," he said.

"The hotel and tourism industry will be worst affected if the night curfew is imposed. We were affected due to Covid-19 restrictions for the whole year and were on the path of recovery for the last two months after Dasara celebrations. The industry has seen a 50% drop in business in the last 10 days due to the Omicron scare," Gowda said.

"The two waves of the pandemic adversely affected the industry. The industry witnessed cancellation of around 50% bookings," he explained.

The industry normally registers good business between December 15 and January 5. The chances of tourists visiting the region this year looks bleak, according to the stakeholders.

