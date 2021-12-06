Omicron scare: Vaccination drive stepped up in Mysuru district

The district administration and the Health Department have stepped up vaccination drive as the state detected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to achieve a 100 per cent target in administering vaccination for people above 18 years.

After the door-to-door campaign, now, the authorities are conducting vaccination drives at public places, where the movement of people is more. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr K H Prasad said that a new initiative has been launched to achieve the 100 per cent target. Nearly one lakh people in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits have not obtained the second dose even after 84 days.

The Health Department has launched the campaign at markets, shopping malls, film theatres, commercial streets, business establishments and places where the movement of people is high.

Five mobile vehicles with 10 medical professionals in each unit have been deployed in the city. In addition, a few vehicles are functioning at taluk levels, the DHO said.

Each team includes nurses to administer vaccination, data entry operators, personnel to mobilise the people and others. An officer said a mobile van will be stationed near Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower), where the movement of people is high, till the district achieves 100 per cent target.

The DHO said, there was a good response with 150 persons getting vaccinated within an hour of launching the programme.

Chandrappa, who works in a market said, he had taken the first dose three months ago and could not get the second dose due to certain reasons.

“I had visited a hospital to get the second dose. But I returned as there was a long queue. I am a daily wager and cannot afford to wait in the queue. Even a day’s payment is important to me. This initiative is a boon for people like us,” he said.

P Subash, who benefited from the drive said, though it is a good initiative, the authorities must make arrangements for the people to rest for a few minutes for observation and also drinking water.

