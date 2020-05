One more COVID-19 positive case was reported in Mysuru on Thursday. With the new cases, Mysuru has two active positive cases.

The 18-year-old patient is designated as P-1510. The patient has an interstate travel history. He had travelled history of Mumbai, Maharashtra, according to the DC Abhiram G Sankar.

It has to be noted that the district reported a total of 92 cases and 90 of the recovered.