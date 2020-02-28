Opposition shouldn't disturb Assembly session over Patil Yatnal's remark on Doreswamy: J C Madhu Swamy

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy said that opposition party leaders should not disturb Assembly session over the BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's statements on freedom fighter H S Doreswamy.

While speaking to the reporters, Madhu Swamy said, there are many issues and Congress party leaders must discuss about them rather than creating trouble.

"All these years there was no debate over the Budget. We want an elaborated discussion over the Budget and the opposition leaders should cooperate," the minister said.