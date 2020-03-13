Out of 70 quarantined no COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru, says District Commissioner

The district administration is on high alert to prevent COVID-19. A few people are quarantined in the district. However, people need not panic but, must take precautionary measures.

In a press conference, here, on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar said, no positive cases are reported in the district. There are 33 persons kept under surveillance following COVID-19 threat and 37 successfully completed 28 days of quarantine.

As many as 70 persons were under surveillance. While 69 persons were on home quarantine and one person was isolated in a hospital. Of all, 37 successfully completed 28 days of t quarantine period, he said.

The DC said as many as three samples from the district were collected for test. Two samples tested negative and are waiting for the report in another case. Meanwhile, Kodagu district has sent two samples to Mysuru for the test, he said.