Outflow from Kabini Dam increased to 85,000 cusec

The outflow from Kabini Dam increased to 85,000 cusecs as the inflow is 55,000 cusecs.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said it was unexpected and the chances of floods along the river are high. As the outflow increased, a bridge near the dam has submerged and the district administration has issued a red alert. The district administration and the police department is all prepared to handle the situation.

Karnataka rains LIVE | BSY inspects flood situation in Belagavi



The DC said, the tourists are restricted from visiting the vulnerable places to avoid untoward incidents. The police have deputed men at sensitive places. As the outflow of Harangi dam in Kodagu district, Periyapatna and KR Nagar talks are likely to affect. Medical teams and others are prepared to handle the situation.

Sankar said, he has issued directions to the concerned authorities to be prepared to tackle the flood-like situation. There is a possibility of Suttur Bridge getting submerged. Heavy rainfall in Wayanad district since the last two days increased the inflow to Kabini Dam in H D Kote taluk.

The DC said, he is in touch with DC Wayanad office and Kabini project engineers. We're closely watching the situation and will act accordingly, Sankar said.