Oxygen production unit to be ready by July 20 in Mysuru: Pratap Simha

Simha said that a similar unit will be established in Kodagu

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS,
  • Jun 21 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 18:12 ist
Mysuru will get an oxygen production unit with a capacity of 1,000 litre per minute. It is planned on the District Hospital premises, to be functional by July 20.

MP Pratap Simha, who conducted a spot inspection, said, "The Union government has decided to establish 1,200 oxygen units across India the unit at Mysuru will cost Rs 1 crore."

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the project. The MP said that a similar unit is coming up on KR Hospital premises and the civil works have been completed.
"The equipment will be installed by the end of this month," he informed.

Simha said that a similar unit will be established in Kodagu and a spot inspection will be conducted on June 22. He added that the authorities concerned are preparing to face the third wave of Covid. "As many as 300 beds are ready at Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Specialty Hospital. We will utilise the service of private doctors, if necessary," he said.

District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad, District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute Dean Dr Nanjaraj and NHAI Director Sridhar were present.

Mysuru
Pratap Simha
oxygen demand

