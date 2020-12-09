Panchalinga darshan begins in Talakad today

The 10-day Panchalinga Darshan at Talakad in T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district, will begin on Thursday evening, amid Covid-19 crisis and model code of conduct (MCC) in the wake of Gram Panchayat elections.

However, except on December 14, Monday, only 1,000 local devotees will be allowed for Panchalinga Darshana, per day. On Monday, slightly higher, 1,500 devotees will be allowed. The virtual darshana will be provided on YouTube and Facebook.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit Talakad on the banks of River Cavery, on December 13, Sunday, and will participate in the early morning puja on Monday, December 14, the actual day of Panchalinga Darshana. The officials said that in the wake of Covid crisis, the festivities will be limited to just rituals and tradition.

H B Natesh, Executive Officer of Talakad temples, said, "Due to the MCC, no stage function will be held. Panchalinga Darshana is held once in five, seven, nine and 12 years. This darshana is being held after a gap of seven years. All arrangements for the festivities are made and it will begin with Sankalpa Puja at Sri Vydyanatheshwara temple at 6 pm, on Thursday."

Panchalinga Darshana is held on a new moon day, in the month of Karthika, as per Chandramna calendar. However, it is held only when there are five Mondays in Karthika month and the ritual is held on the fifth Monday, which should also be a New Moon day, said chief priest of Vydyanatheshwara temple Anand Dikshith.

"Sadyojatha Arkeshwara, Vamadeva-Mudukuthore Mallikarjuneshwara, Aghora Maruleshwara, Tathpurusha Pathaleshwara and Eshana Vydyanatheshwara are the five temples in Talakad," he added.