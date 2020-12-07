Panchalinga Darshana event restricted for local people

This year’s Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava of Talakad, in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district, is restricted only for locals and a limited number of people will be allowed for the 10-day event.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the district administration has decided to celebrate Panchalinga Darshana in a simple and traditional manner, as per the recommendation from the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). Panchalinga Darshana is celebrated once in five, seven, nine and 12 years. The event commences on December 10 and concludes on December 19.

The actual Panchalinga Darshana will be on December 14. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit the temple on the day day.

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, this time due to outbreak of Covid-19 it had been decided to celebrate the event in simple but traditional manner. The festival is restricted for the devotees of the taluk and only limited persons will be allowed.

While 1,000 people will be allowed to have darshan per day, 1,500 devotees will be allowed on the Panchalinga Darshana on December 14.

It has been decided to arrange for a live streaming of the festival.

The TAC has suggested the district administration to take all the necessary precautionary measures such as ensuring social distance of two metres among the devotees, wearing mask, using hand sanitiser, among the others.

The Committee also recommended the police department to depute additional staff and marshals to control crowd and ensure compliance with Covid norms.

Ban on temple entry

Ahead of jatra mahotsava and festivities, the district administration has banned entry to a few temples and the places of worship in the district.

Deputy Commissioner

Rohini Sindhuri has issued orders restricting devotees’ entry to Sri Mahadeshwara Swami temple in Belladakuppe in Sargur taluk.

The temple comes under Hediyala Forest Range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the jatra mahotsava will be between December 13 and 16.

The DC has also restricted entry of devotees to Subhramanyeshwara Swami temple in Siddalingapura in Mysuru taluk, on December 20, on the Subrahmanya Shashti festival day.