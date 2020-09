District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar flagged off Pashu Sanjeevani, an ambulance facility for livestock.

State-of-the-art ambulances will reach the door step of farmers to treat livestock.

The ambulances are equipped with features such as operation theatre, laboratory, scanning unit, water unit, oxygen support system, seating facility for doctors among others.

The farmers can contact toll-free helpline 1962 to contact the ambulance service.