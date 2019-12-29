Pejawar Mutt Seer's affection for Mysuru

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who passed away on Sunday morning, observed his 81st and last Chaturmasya at Sri Krishnadhama, in Mysuru, from July 26 to September 14, 2019. The seer has observed four Chaturmasyas in Mysuru.

The seer was involved actively not only in religious activities during the Chaturmasya but was also involved in various cultural and social activities. He also took out a padayatra to a slum in the city on September 11 this year. He visited the houses of the people belonging to Scheduled Caste and backward communities. He was accorded a traditional and ceremonious welcome into the slum and he also allowed them to perform pada puja. He had clearly stated that he was working towards the upliftment of the oppressed classes and would continue his efforts.