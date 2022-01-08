People adhere to weekend curfew in Mysuru

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 08 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 14:34 ist
Mysuru Road closed with barricades following the Weekend curfew, amid Omicron Coronavirus pandemic. Credit: IANS

Due to weekend curfew imposed across Karnataka, regular activities in Mysuru city have come to a standstill.

Movement of the people as well as the vehicles on the roads are lesser compared to normal days.

Except for emergency and essential services, no others services are functioning in the city.

The police have blocked the roads at vantage points and are also patrolling across the city.

Despite the availability of the KSRTC bus services, hardly a few passengers are accessing public transport.

