People gather near Mysuru Palace gate for a glimpse of Jamboo Savari

Amid strict Covid-19 restrictions and limited entry inside the Mysuru Palace premises for the Jamboo Savari procession, a large number of people are thronging near Palace.

The people, particularly tourists, are arriving at the Palace gates to take a glimpse of Dasara Jamboo Savari.

A visitor Ramesha from Hassan said, he is not allowed to enter the palace premises. "I am waiting at the gate at least to get a glimpse of Jamboo Savari," he said.

Another Arun Kumar from Shivamogga said he has been requesting the Police to allow him to the palace premises.

It has been difficult for the police on duty near the gates to manage the crowd.

The City Police Commissioner Chandragupta had said there would be a ban on vehicles on the streets surrounding the palace on Vijayadashami day. However, it has not been implemented.

Check out latest videos from DH: