People gather near Mysuru Palace gate for Jamboo Savari

People gather near Mysuru Palace gate for a glimpse of Jamboo Savari

It has been difficult for the police on duty near the gates to manage the crowd

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 15 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 16:12 ist
Mahouts train their respective elephants ahead of 'Jamboo Savari' during the Mysuru Dasara festival, in Mysuru. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid strict Covid-19 restrictions and limited entry inside the Mysuru Palace premises for the Jamboo Savari procession, a large number of people are thronging near Palace.

The people, particularly tourists, are arriving at the Palace gates to take a glimpse of Dasara Jamboo Savari. 

A visitor Ramesha from Hassan said, he is not allowed to enter the palace premises. "I am waiting at the gate at least to get a glimpse of Jamboo Savari," he said.

Another Arun Kumar from Shivamogga said he has been requesting the Police to allow him to the palace premises. 

It has been difficult for the police on duty near the gates to manage the crowd. 

The City Police Commissioner Chandragupta had said there would be a ban on vehicles on the streets surrounding the palace on Vijayadashami day. However, it has not been implemented.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru Palace
jamboo savari
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 