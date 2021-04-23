PIL to be filed against PM, Karnataka CM, officials for Covid-19 deaths

President of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Badagalapura Nagendra said that public interest litigation (PIL) would be filed before the Karnataka High Court, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the officials as defendants, regarding the death of Covid victims.

Addressing a media conference, he said, “It is the responsibility of the government to protect the lives of not only the people but animals and birds and also to protect all elements, including water and earth. Thus, the PIL will be against people’s representatives, executive and the officials.”

“When we see the plight of the Covid victims, especially family members of the deceased, we get a doubt, if there is a government in India. If there is a government, the doubt is, whether it is run by human beings. It is confirmed that the government cannot save the lives of Covid patients. At least, their cremation should be done properly,” Nagendra said.

He said, “Vacant apartments and government lands should be used to accommodate and treat Covid patients. The government should immediately declare a health emergency and initiate steps to save the lives of Covid patients.”

“Prime Minister Modi should announce how much was received in the PM Cares Fund and what share of the fund is distributed among the states, in his next ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Covid vaccine should be administered to all, free of cost. Rs 10,000 per month should be paid to all poor families, including farmers. The government should intervene and buy vegetables, whose prices have plunged to all time low,” he said.