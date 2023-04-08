PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in a special aircraft BPJ 777 at Mysuru airport at 9.25 pm on Saturday night.

He was welcomed by Union minister for forest and environment and Chairperson of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of State for environment, forest and climate change, and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Dr K V Rajendra, Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and others.

Amid tight security PM Modi reached Radisson Blu hotel via Nanjangud road and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf club road.

Also Read | Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Heavy security is in place around Radisson Blu hotel where he is residing. In view of PM Modi's programmes security is also beefed up at Convocation hall at KSOU in Mysuru and at Bandipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event commemorating 50 years of Project Tiger hosted by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Convocation hall of KSOU in Mysuru around 11.30am on Sunday. He will even release the 'Tiger estimation report of 2022' on the occasion.

Prior to that, PM Modi will reach the helipad at Melukamanahalli of Bandipur tiger reserve via helicopter from Mysuru airport at 6.15am. He will go on a safari. Later he will talk to personnel of anti-poaching camp of the forest department at Bandipur, but it will not be an interaction programme since Model Code of Conduct is in place.

Later he will reach Theppakaadu at Madhumalai tiger reserve and interact with Oscar award winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' stars Bellie and Bomman. Since Madhumalai is in Tamil Nadu, he is expected to even interact with forest department personnel there. He will reach University of Mysuru Oval ground helpad in a helicopter. After participating in a programme at KSOU convocation hall in Mysuru, he will leave Mysuru via special aircraft from Mysuru Airport by 1pm.