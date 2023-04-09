PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to participate in the celebrations to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger

After his visit to Mudumalai tiger reserve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the oval ground helipad of the University of Mysuru at 12.20pm on Sunday to participate in the event to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, which is being hosted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at the Convocation hall of KSOU (Karnataka State Open University).

The Prime Minister will also release the 'Tiger estimation report of 2022' on the occasion.

He reached the Convocation hall of KSOU via DC office arch, Hunsur road.

Union Minister for Forest and Environment as well as Chairperson of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are also present.

Ministers from other countries and states, along with several national and international experts, are participating in the event. They will discuss a range of topics from conservation, eco development, eco tourism and habitat management to human-wildlife conflict at the three-day conference.