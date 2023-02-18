PM Modi lauds Bandipur Tiger reserve personnel for saving electrocuted jumbo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Chamarajangar district, who have saved an electrocuted elephant that was struggling for life with timely intervention, swift, prompt action and treatment.

A 25- to 30-year-old female elephant was electrocuted on February 14 on private land near Omkara Forest Range of Bandipur after it came in contact with a barbed wire fence. The staff and veterinarians of Bandipur intervened and saved it. It was released back into the forest and is being closely monitored.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared this news with photographs and videos on Twitter and tweeted, "Our frontline workers are our pride."

Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable. https://t.co/rcQIZdETNk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2023

