PM Modi lauds Bandipur Tiger reserve personnel for saving electrocuted jumbo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented the staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Chamarajangar district, who have saved an electrocuted elephant that was struggling for life with timely intervention, swift, prompt action and treatment.
A 25- to 30-year-old female elephant was electrocuted on February 14 on private land near Omkara Forest Range of Bandipur after it came in contact with a barbed wire fence. The staff and veterinarians of Bandipur intervened and saved it. It was released back into the forest and is being closely monitored.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared this news with photographs and videos on Twitter and tweeted, "Our frontline workers are our pride."
Happy to see this.
Compliments to the staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable. https://t.co/rcQIZdETNk
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2023
Modi shared this tweet on Saturday morning and tweeted, "Happy to see this. Compliments to the staff at Bandipur tiger reserve. Such compassion among our people is commendable".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Renowned Goa Carnival begins with much pomp
Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples
'Heeramandi' tribute to 'Mughal-e-Azam': Bhansali
The discreet sheikh behind Qatar's bid for Man United
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Ayushmann named UNICEF's Ambassador for Child Rights
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war